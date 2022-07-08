Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €66.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($72.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

SHL stock opened at €48.38 ($50.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €43.20 ($45.00) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($70.48).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

