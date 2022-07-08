Bank of America Cuts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Altria Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.