Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 141,551 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,551 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 12.87% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $157,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,964.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,633 shares of company stock worth $1,417,818. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

