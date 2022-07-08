B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
