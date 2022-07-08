B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.