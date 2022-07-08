Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTC:AYASF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

