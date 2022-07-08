Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading Up 4.2%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.75. Approximately 16,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 455,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

