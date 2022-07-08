Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 116,698 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 116,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,898. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.