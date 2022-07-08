Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 104,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

