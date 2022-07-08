Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,444 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.95.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.