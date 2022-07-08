AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

