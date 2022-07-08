Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE:ATCO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atlas by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.