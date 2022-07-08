Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

