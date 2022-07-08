Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 562 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

