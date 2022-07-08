Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,904 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

