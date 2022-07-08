Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,549 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.38% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

