Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 3,693 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OMI opened at $32.47 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.
In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
