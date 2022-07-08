Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $390.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.68 and a 200-day moving average of $430.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

