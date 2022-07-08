Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $772,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.68 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.