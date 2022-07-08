Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.08 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 552.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.