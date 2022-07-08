Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 254 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

