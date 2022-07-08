Assura (LON:AGR) Given New GBX 73 Price Target at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.96) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

AGR opened at GBX 66.45 ($0.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.50. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($601.84). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,369 shares of company stock valued at $94,673.

Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

