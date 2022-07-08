Arweave (AR) Price Tops $11.71

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Arweave has a market cap of $391.08 million and approximately $30.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $11.71 or 0.00053328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004554 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

