Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Cut by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average is $163.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

