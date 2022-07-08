Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATZAF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. 14,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

