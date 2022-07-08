Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 2,427 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMGN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.59. 20,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,371. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
