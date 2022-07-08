Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 183 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.72.

AXP traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.