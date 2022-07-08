Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,783. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

