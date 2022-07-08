Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,206 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.