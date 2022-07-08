Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.74. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,827.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

