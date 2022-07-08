Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.73. 27,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,031,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 1,341,998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at $20,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

