Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AQMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 671,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.46. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

