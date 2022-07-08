Analyzing Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Renishaw and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renishaw N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 8.15% 15.44% 7.79%

Volatility and Risk

Renishaw has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renishaw and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renishaw 2 0 1 1 2.25 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renishaw and Seiko Epson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renishaw $643.28 million N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A Seiko Epson $10.06 billion N/A $754.66 million $1.18 5.98

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Renishaw on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renishaw (Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors. It also provides healthcare products, such as dental scanners, neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, craniomaxillofacial customized implants, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers asset financing and travel agency services. It serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, healthcare, power generation, resource exploration, energy, heavy, medical, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, commercial and industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, inkjet printheads and related consumables, dry process office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, factory automation products, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and sensing devices. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

