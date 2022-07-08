Analyzing HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 11.22 -$77.84 million ($1.37) -223.01 WiMi Hologram Cloud $146.46 million 1.31 -$37.01 million N/A N/A

WiMi Hologram Cloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HubSpot and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 2 19 1 2.95 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $637.08, indicating a potential upside of 108.52%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -4.52% -7.33% -2.88% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HubSpot beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, and big data. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

