Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) in the last few weeks:

7/4/2022 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/21/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $70.00.

6/10/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00.

6/2/2022 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 4,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,638. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after acquiring an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

