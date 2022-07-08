Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CEO John Melo Sells 55,576 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 3,466,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 691,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 426,598 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 149,229 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

