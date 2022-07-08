Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.81. 158,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 385,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.