AMLT Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, AMLT has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $887.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

