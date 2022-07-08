Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading 3.6% Higher

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 34,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 306,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Amesite alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.