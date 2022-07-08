American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.08. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

