American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.52. American Manganese shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 153,249 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$129.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66.
About American Manganese (CVE:AMY)
