Ambire AdEx Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

