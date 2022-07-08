Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 13,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

