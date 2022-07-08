Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

