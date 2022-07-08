Akroma Trading Up 12.5% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Akroma has a total market cap of $8,471.60 and $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.83 or 0.05689633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00073119 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

