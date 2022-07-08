Air France-KLM (AF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Air France-KLM (EPA: AF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/7/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.20 ($1.25) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

7/6/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €0.85 ($0.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/6/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.90 ($1.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €0.85 ($0.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/24/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.50 ($1.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/7/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.90 ($1.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.10 ($1.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/6/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.70 ($1.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/31/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.70 ($1.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/27/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €3.10 ($3.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/24/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €4.15 ($4.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €4.00 ($4.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/10/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €4.15 ($4.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

EPA AF traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €1.15 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 13,404,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.40 and its 200 day moving average is €3.46. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($15.26).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

