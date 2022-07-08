Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.
Agree Realty stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agree Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Agree Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.
About Agree Realty (Get Rating)
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
