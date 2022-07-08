Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agree Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Agree Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

