Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $21.25. Agiliti shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,486 shares of company stock worth $2,945,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

