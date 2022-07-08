AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 25,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 167,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
