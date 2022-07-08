AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 25,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 167,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Get Rating ) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.30% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

