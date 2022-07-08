AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Shares Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.
