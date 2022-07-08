Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.58.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.69. 619,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,136,550.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

